The watering holes and the faces behind the bar will be familiar to a generation of people from back in the day. Is your local featured?
Staff at the Rose and Crown pub in Blackpool were celebrating their Best Pub trophy in the Tourism Awards, 2005
Landlady Debra Bradley (right) opens the champagne with barperson Helen Grady Photo: Rob Lock
Landlady of The Station on Talbot Road, Blackpool, rings time in 1998 Photo: Rob Lock
Pump and Truncheon landlady Pauline Tiernan, 1997 Photo: Bill Johnson
Beer by candlelight: Thatched House landlady Valerie Ballentine, 2005 Photo: Mike Foster
Landlady of the Devonshire Arms Patricia Walmsley, Mark Welch and Shola Welch at the presentation of a signed Blackpool FC shirt to David O'Neil in 2004 Photo: Martin Bostock
Margaret Slowik was the new landlady of Churchills on Topping Street in 2003 - but had broken her leg Photo: Rob Lock