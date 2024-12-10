27 fabulous picture memories of Blackpool landladies from the town's pubs during the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 11:13 BST

These photos take you right back to the pubs of the decades when they were booming – raising a glass to the landladies who served behind the bar and kept the drinks flowing.

The watering holes and the faces behind the bar will be familiar to a generation of people from back in the day. Is your local featured?

Staff at the Rose and Crown pub in Blackpool were celebrating their Best Pub trophy in the Tourism Awards, 2005 Landlady Debra Bradley (right) opens the champagne with barperson Helen Grady

Staff at the Rose and Crown pub in Blackpool were celebrating their Best Pub trophy in the Tourism Awards, 2005 Landlady Debra Bradley (right) opens the champagne with barperson Helen Grady Photo: Rob Lock

Landlady of The Station on Talbot Road, Blackpool, rings time in 1998

Landlady of The Station on Talbot Road, Blackpool, rings time in 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

Pump and Truncheon landlady Pauline Tiernan, 1997

Pump and Truncheon landlady Pauline Tiernan, 1997 Photo: Bill Johnson

Beer by candlelight: Thatched House landlady Valerie Ballentine, 2005

Beer by candlelight: Thatched House landlady Valerie Ballentine, 2005 Photo: Mike Foster

Landlady of the Devonshire Arms Patricia Walmsley, Mark Welch and Shola Welch at the presentation of a signed Blackpool FC shirt to David O'Neil in 2004

Landlady of the Devonshire Arms Patricia Walmsley, Mark Welch and Shola Welch at the presentation of a signed Blackpool FC shirt to David O'Neil in 2004 Photo: Martin Bostock

Margaret Slowik was the new landlady of Churchills on Topping Street in 2003 - but had broken her leg

Margaret Slowik was the new landlady of Churchills on Topping Street in 2003 - but had broken her leg Photo: Rob Lock

