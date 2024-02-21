They focus on the years through the First World War to when peace time returned and the first annual celebration of the war's end in 1919. They remember the people, the women and children who came to Blackpool without their men for Wakes Week, soldiers training and the final days of peace before war broke out. They also focus on shops, streets and everyday life as the country fell under the grip of war.
Abingdon Street. Pic courtesy of Blackpool Memories on Facebook www.facebook.com/BlackpoolMemories (blackpoolpostcards.co.uk)
Roller skating on Central Pier in 1914
Loos Trenches, Blackpool.
These were constructed near Watson Road Park in 1915 for training purposes, but were later an attraction for locals and visitors to give the public some idea what the trenches were like for those fighting in World War One. Sixpence was charged to visit them with the money going to local hospitals
What was later to become the Pleasure Beach's first casino was built as a restaurant and thetre on the sands in 1913. This building was demolished in 1927 using explosives to remove some of it's solid concrete walls.
This picture is dated 1919
Westcliffe Drive, 1919
JR Taylor 's fur salon on the first floor in 1916. Private fitting rooms were through the archway on the left