News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

25 vintage photos of Blackpool from 1914-1919 through the First World War

These emotive pictures capture Blackpool through the grim years of 1914-1919

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:41 GMT

They focus on the years through the First World War to when peace time returned and the first annual celebration of the war's end in 1919. They remember the people, the women and children who came to Blackpool without their men for Wakes Week, soldiers training and the final days of peace before war broke out. They also focus on shops, streets and everyday life as the country fell under the grip of war.

ICYMI: 25 of the best photos to take you back to Blackpool in 2000

23 rare Blackpool images in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

27 unique scenes take you down Church Street in the heart of Blackpool town centre through the decades

Abingdon Street. Pic courtesy of Blackpool Memories on Facebook www.facebook.com/BlackpoolMemories (blackpoolpostcards.co.uk)

1. Blackpool 1914-1919

Abingdon Street. Pic courtesy of Blackpool Memories on Facebook www.facebook.com/BlackpoolMemories (blackpoolpostcards.co.uk)

Photo Sales
Roller skating on Central Pier in 1914

2. Blackpool 1914-1919

Roller skating on Central Pier in 1914

Photo Sales
Loos Trenches, Blackpool. These were constructed near Watson Road Park in 1915 for training purposes, but were later an attraction for locals and visitors to give the public some idea what the trenches were like for those fighting in World War One. Sixpence was charged to visit them with the money going to local hospitals

3. Blackpool 1914-1919

Loos Trenches, Blackpool. These were constructed near Watson Road Park in 1915 for training purposes, but were later an attraction for locals and visitors to give the public some idea what the trenches were like for those fighting in World War One. Sixpence was charged to visit them with the money going to local hospitals

Photo Sales
What was later to become the Pleasure Beach's first casino was built as a restaurant and thetre on the sands in 1913. This building was demolished in 1927 using explosives to remove some of it's solid concrete walls. This picture is dated 1919

4. Blackpool, 1914-1919

What was later to become the Pleasure Beach's first casino was built as a restaurant and thetre on the sands in 1913. This building was demolished in 1927 using explosives to remove some of it's solid concrete walls. This picture is dated 1919

Photo Sales
Westcliffe Drive, 1919

5. Blackpool 1914-1919

Westcliffe Drive, 1919

Photo Sales
JR Taylor 's fur salon on the first floor in 1916. Private fitting rooms were through the archway on the left

6. Blackpool 1914-1919

JR Taylor 's fur salon on the first floor in 1916. Private fitting rooms were through the archway on the left

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeopleSoldiers