25 of the best photos to take you back to Blackpool in 2000

There was lots going on in Blackpool back in the year 2000.

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:14 GMT

We’ve taken the best of the photos from the archives to remind you of what life was like back then.

David Jason filming an episode of Frost on North Pier, Blackpool

David Jason filming an episode of Frost on North Pier, Blackpool

David Jason filming an episode of Frost on North Pier, Blackpool

Lionel Vinyl joins in with Bispham Endowed Primary School choir on the sea front at Blackpool 2000 Festival of Music

2. Blackpool, 2000

Lionel Vinyl joins in with Bispham Endowed Primary School choir on the sea front at Blackpool 2000 Festival of Music

The council chamber during the protest and inset, protestors

3. protest at Luton council meeting.jpg

The council chamber during the protest and inset, protestors

American Richard Rodriguez, 39, a teacher from New York Thursday September 07 2000, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, today celebrated breaking another world record after riding the Big Dipper amusement attraction for 2,000 hours since June 9th 2000. The existing record of 1,013 hours was orginally set by Mr Rodriguez two years ago but he wanted to do something special to mark the Millennium and raise money for terminally ill children.

Caroline Betmead , first woman across the finish line at th Blackpool 10K fun run 2000

5. Blackpool, 2000

Caroline Betmead , first woman across the finish line at th Blackpool 10K fun run 2000

Former Blackpool and England full-back, Jimmy Armfield at Buckingham Palace in London Wednesday October 18 2000, after he recieved his OBE from the Prince of Wales. PA PhotoP: John Stillwell

6. Blackpool, 2000

Former Blackpool and England full-back, Jimmy Armfield at Buckingham Palace in London Wednesday October 18 2000, after he recieved his OBE from the Prince of Wales. PA PhotoP: John Stillwell

