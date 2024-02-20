We’ve taken the best of the photos from the archives to remind you of what life was like back then.
1. David Jason filming an episode of Frost on North Pier, Blackpool
David Jason filming an episode of Frost on North Pier, Blackpool
Lionel Vinyl joins in with Bispham Endowed Primary School choir on the sea front at Blackpool 2000 Festival of Music
The council chamber during the protest and inset, protestors Photo: Luton Borough Council / Luton Community Action
4. American Richard Rodriguez, 39, a teacher from New York Thursday September 07 2000, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, today celebrated breaking another world record after riding the Big Dipper amusement attraction for 2,000 hours since June 9th 2000. The existing record of 1,013 hours was orginally set by Mr Rodriguez two years ago but he wanted to do something special to mark the Millennium and raise money for terminally ill children. See PA Story SOCIAL Dipper. **EDI** PA Photo: Sean Dempsey.
Caroline Betmead , first woman across the finish line at th Blackpool 10K fun run 2000
Former Blackpool and England full-back, Jimmy Armfield at Buckingham Palace in London Wednesday October 18 2000, after he recieved his OBE from the Prince of Wales. PA PhotoP: John Stillwell