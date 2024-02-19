News you can trust since 1873
41 superb Blackpool Tower pictures which show the iconic landmark down the decades

It's Blackpool's most iconic feature and has naturally been the most photographed attraction in town since it was opened to the world in 1894.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:25 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT

Our archives are filled with thousands and thousands of Blackpool Tower pictures and these are just some of the best. They tap into its history, other aspects such as the ballroom and old aquarium and some of the historic Blackpool pictures where our tower stands proudly in the background.

And we thought these Instagrammable style poses were new! This was back in 1937

1. Blackpool Tower memories

An early picture of Blackpool which shows a busy beach and seafront

2. Blackpool Tower memories

The Sands Express in 1911 was a temporary steam railway on the seafront. Here it is, chugging along in teh shadows of the tower.

3. Blackpool Tower memories

A popular vantage point for a picture

4. Blackpool Tower memories

Blackpool Tower aquarium closed in 2010 after 130 years

5. Blackpool Tower memories

The tower's prominence as flying boats soar over North Pier in the 1920s

6. Blackpool Tower memories

