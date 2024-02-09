If you’re proud to be from Blackpool they are quite emotive, as the incredible 518ft tall structure, which was a mean feat of engineering in the 1800s, stands as proudly today as it has ever done.
It was actually modelled on the Eiffel Tower after the Mayor of Blackpool, John Bickerstaffe, had marvelled over the Paris landmark and decided he would build one in Blackpool. The foundation stone was laid on September 29, 1891, almost 131 years ago to the day and a time capsule was buried with it. Wonder what was in it? With Blackpool’s windy climate in mind, it was built to gently sway in the breeze, an advanced technique for its day. Blackpool Tower also contains 2,500 tonnes of iron and five million bricks.
The first section few sections of Blackpool Tower were in place in this 1893 photo. It's foundation stone had been laid and construction was well-underway. Its familiar design was modelled on Eiffel Tower. The Mayor of Blackpool John Bickerstaffe had been to Paris and was so impressed he commissioned its construction Photo: National World
This was around March 1893 - spot the guys stood on the brickwork at the front. No health and safety regulations or risk assessments in those days Photo: National World
These two photos show the construction at similar stages. The picture on the left is taken from the seafront and the tower is beginning to dwarf the surrounding properties. And the one on the right - imagine what it must have been like to live there in a tiny terrace with a huge tower being built yards from the back door. It must have been so noisy and dusty Photo: National World
The front of the tower buildings - still so familiar all these years later - were beginning to take shape. The arched brickwork at the foot of the building was in place and there's a sign which can be read which says 'Blackpool Tower Co Eiffel Tower' Photo: National World
The ironwork was expanding in this photo - the arches at the foot of the tower were clear by this stage Photo: National World
Both photographs are taken from the same point, from directly opposite at the beach. However, although they look like they were during the construction phase of the Tower and are captioned as such, the one to the right is a much later image. This could have been during repair works or even after the war. Can anyone shed some light? Photo: National World