27 movies and shows you may not realise were filmed in Blackpool
From the Illuminations to the famous Tower, the beaches and piers, our town has drawn more than just tourists over the years.
By Claire Lark
Published 25th Jan 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 14:04 GMT
The bright lights of Blackpool has also attracted movie story writers who have used the Hollywood of the north to set their blockbusting tales. And TV dramas too, so many of them going right back to the 1990s where some of our best-loved actors have descended on Blackpool to do what they do best. You’ll definitely remember some of them but others might be a surprise…
In case you missed them: 12 photos of surprise A-list celebrities who have visited Blackpool from Lady Gaga to Will Smith
Before they were famous: 15 unearthed photos of fresh-faced Blackpool celebrities who found stardom from Lucy Fallon to Zoe Ball
21 evocative pictures of lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Wild Mouse, Log Flume and Noah's Ark
1 / 5