Lady GaGa was spotted in the Devonshire Arms pub in Blackpool when she was in the resort for the Royal Variety Show in 2009
12 photos of surprise A-list celebrities who have visited Blackpool from Lady Gaga to Will Smith

Blackpool’s the UK capital for entertainment so it’s no wonder it has seen thousands of famous faces.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 24th June 2022, 3:45 pm

But these are the times when some of the big stars – the A-listers – came. On occasions they dropped in on Blackpool without warning and were spotted out and about doing normal things, like going to the pub or grabbing a milkshake from Maccies.

1. Bill Clinton

Staff at the McDonald's opposite Central Pier in Blackpool were amazed when Bill Clinton dropped by for a milkshake in 2002

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Tim Burton

Film director Tim Burton at the Bilash Restaurant in St Annes with proprietor Azizul Choudhury, 2015. He was in town for the filming of his movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Photo: submit

3. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L Jackson outside Henry's Bar and Grill in Lytham back in 2015 when he was in town for the filming of Tim Burton's Miss Peregrines Home For Peculiar Children

Photo: Darren Nelson

4. Lisa Kudrow

Friends star Lisa Kudrow and comedian Mae Martin smile under Blackpool Tower while taking a break during filming for new Netflix series Mae and George in 2019

Photo: submit

