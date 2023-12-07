News you can trust since 1873
19 glorious Blackpool Tower Ballroom pictures show an icon of elegance through the years

It is one of the most spectacular dance arenas in the world.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Jan 2023, 12:16 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:41 GMT

Blackpool Tower Ballroom has attracted an elegant crowd since it opened in 1894 and has more recently become a famous location for Strictly Come Dancing.

The floor, which measures 120ft by 102ft, is made up of 30,602 blocks of oak, mahogany and walnut placed together to create a unique design.

It suffered a devastating fire in the mid-50s but was painstakingly put back to together, piece by piece, and still retains the magnificent glory which is is famous for. It truly is the pride of Blackpool.

These photos are a small snapshot of life inside the ballroom, including its maintenance, the Wurlitzer and Strictly Come Dancing.

The ornate ballroom inside Blackpool Tower seen here after being restored to its former glory in 1958

This was as the ballroom looked in 1999

Come Dancing days in 1999

A packed dancefloor in the 1940s

The live final of BBC Televisions Strictly Come Dancing from the ballroom in 2004 - Tess Daly and Sir Bruce Forsyth keep on dancing

Workmen manhandle the famous Wurlitzer on its way back to the Tower Ballroom stage in 1958 following its reopening after the fire of December 1955

