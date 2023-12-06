33 nostalgic Blackpool pictures from 1930-1932 including old shops, pubs, fires and cafes
We are rewinding the years with these fabulous pictures of Blackpool in the early 1930s
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT
By the1930s Blackpool was established firmly on the map as a seaside resort with its attractions and Golden Mile appeal. The lively promenade buzzed with holidaymaker alongside what we consider the traditions of donkey rides, shows and a flourishing Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Despite economic challenges of the era, Blackpool still oozed a sense of joy. These pictures round up the first two years of the decade – street scenes, the beach, old shops and pubs which are no longer there and some of the faces who a remembered from the era.
