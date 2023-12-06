News you can trust since 1873
33 nostalgic Blackpool pictures from 1930-1932 including old shops, pubs, fires and cafes

We are rewinding the years with these fabulous pictures of Blackpool in the early 1930s
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT

By the1930s Blackpool was established firmly on the map as a seaside resort with its attractions and Golden Mile appeal. The lively promenade buzzed with holidaymaker alongside what we consider the traditions of donkey rides, shows and a flourishing Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Despite economic challenges of the era, Blackpool still oozed a sense of joy. These pictures round up the first two years of the decade – street scenes, the beach, old shops and pubs which are no longer there and some of the faces who a remembered from the era.

The Commercial Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Commercial Road later 20s/early 30s. The Dutton Arms replaced the hotel

1. Blackpool - early 30s

The Commercial Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Commercial Road later 20s/early 30s. The Dutton Arms replaced the hotel Photo: staff

Blackpool Central Fire Station, Albert Road

2. Blackpool - early 1930s

Blackpool Central Fire Station, Albert Road Photo: Submit

Jockey Sir Gordon Richards (second from right ) in Blackpool, 1930

3. Blackpool - early 1930s

Jockey Sir Gordon Richards (second from right ) in Blackpool, 1930 Photo: Submit

Bloomfield Road re-laying of the pitch and building the new terrace at the north end

4. Blackpool - early 1930s

Bloomfield Road re-laying of the pitch and building the new terrace at the north end Photo: Submit

The clown Doodles in a circus parade, in 1930, passing the Palatine Hotel, in Blackpool

5. Blackpool - early 1930s

The clown Doodles in a circus parade, in 1930, passing the Palatine Hotel, in Blackpool Photo: submit

Blackpool post office in 1930

6. Blackpool - early 30s

Blackpool post office in 1930 Photo: library

