The number of nightclubs and bars in Blackpool back in the 1990s was phenomenal. People would travel from all over the north west for a night out in our lively resort and it’s not surprising. You’ll know the places – Rhythm Dome, The Palace, Jellies, Metro. All the old favourites are there. Are you pictured?
Jellies Nightclub ready for a big bank holiday weekend. Are you pictured? Photo: National world
Party time at BJ's nightclub on Central Pier, Blackpool. Pictured enjoying the atmosphere at the re-vamped club are L-R: Kate Lindsay, Natalie James, Zoe Randall and Sally Hempel.
Photo: Rob Lock
Vinyl Blast DJ event at The Bizness nightclub. Rob Mason and Tim Johnson try their hand on the turntables, 1998 Photo: Martin Bostock
Revellers in the Palace nightclub back in the '90s when it was the place to be Photo: Dawn Castle
A packed dancefloor at Addisons in 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle
Northern Soul night at the Highland Room at the former Mecca nightclub Photo: Martin Bostock