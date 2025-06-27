39 brilliant eclectic photos of Blackpool which remember life in the past through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:06 BST

These photos stir feelings of pure nostalgia and go right back in time to lost eras.

They throwback time to when life was arguably simpler and to days which most of us cannot remember. But these brilliant images give us a glimpse to what those years were like - it’s a whole lot different.

ICYMI: 61 astounding historical pictures of Blackpool shops, people and places some going back 100 years

19 exclusive retro archive photos of Blackpool North Station through the years from ticket office to tracks

29 remarkable retro photos of buildings in Blackpool from long ago including pubs and public places

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter.

South Shore swimming pool, 1933

1. Retro Blackpool

South Shore swimming pool, 1933 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Holidaymakers make their way from the Promenade towards Talbot Road Station on the London & North Western Railway, Blackpool, c1946-c1955. The Church of the Sacred Heart contrasts with the futuristic decorations that adorn the post carrying the illuminations

2. Retro Blackpool

Holidaymakers make their way from the Promenade towards Talbot Road Station on the London & North Western Railway, Blackpool, c1946-c1955. The Church of the Sacred Heart contrasts with the futuristic decorations that adorn the post carrying the illuminations | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Headmistress Miss D S Ford teaching children of Devonshire Road Infants School the new initial teaching alphabet (ITA) in 1964

3. Retro Blackpool

Headmistress Miss D S Ford teaching children of Devonshire Road Infants School the new initial teaching alphabet (ITA) in 1964 | National World

Photo Sales
Fylde Coast leap year babies, 1964. Paul John Karpinski, Stewart Miller, Fiona Marie Eastwood, baby Burgess (to be named), Jane Lavern Cardwell and Sandra Dickinson all born at Glenroyd Maternity Home, Blackpool

4. Retro Blackpool

Fylde Coast leap year babies, 1964. Paul John Karpinski, Stewart Miller, Fiona Marie Eastwood, baby Burgess (to be named), Jane Lavern Cardwell and Sandra Dickinson all born at Glenroyd Maternity Home, Blackpool | National World

Photo Sales
The Bishop of Blackburn, Dr C R Claxton, speaking at the Blackpool Royal Lifeboat Institution centenary service on Blackpool Promenade, 1964

5. Retro Blackpool

The Bishop of Blackburn, Dr C R Claxton, speaking at the Blackpool Royal Lifeboat Institution centenary service on Blackpool Promenade, 1964 | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool's cleansing dept had new vans

6. Retro Blackpool

Blackpool's cleansing dept had new vans | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPubsPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice