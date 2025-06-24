16 amazing pictures of 1980s Blackpool which remind us what an awesome decade it was

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:24 BST

These cracking photos take us back to the 1980s

They round up the whole decade from packed promenades to stormy seas and Blackpool Pleasure Beach. They are a nostalgic treat.

Remember the monorail at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

1. Blackpool, 1980s

Remember the monorail at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | Creative Commons

Trams under the footbridge

2. Blackpool, 1980s

Trams under the footbridge | Creative Commons

Bracing the storm

3. Blackpool, 1980s

Bracing the storm | Creative Commons

Blackpool Tower through Central Pier

4. Blackpool, 1980s

Blackpool Tower through Central Pier | Creative Commons

Blackpool Pleasure Beach station

5. Blackpool, 1980s

Blackpool Pleasure Beach station | Creative Commons

A 1990s scene at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

6. Blackpool, 1980s

A 1990s scene at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | Creative Commons

