13 nostalgic scenes of Poulton-le-Fylde through the decades revealing its historic interest

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:15 BST

These fabulous pictures of Poulton-le-Fylde take you right back to its traditional market town days.

Poulton has always retained its traditional charm, with its historic buildings and tight-knit community, preserving its unique identity. The photos remember Market Place, the historic stocks and surrounding streets which throw back to another era.

ICYMI: 23 recognisable Blackpool pubs we've loved and lost through the years

41 fantastic retro scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort - 1970s to 1990s including lost rides and crowds

20 of the best old pictures of Bispham which capture the village and Red Bank Road

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

This was how Poulton Square looked in the 1960s

1. Poulton Memories

This was how Poulton Square looked in the 1960s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Golden Ball which was rebuilt at the turn of the 19th Century can be seen at the far end of Church Street it's archway to the right (not in view) once led to stables and the cattle market. The Bay Horse on the left later became the headquarters of Poulton Urban District Council but reverted to a pub by the name of The Old Town Hall. The buildings on the right with the well-worn steps have long since been demolished to reveal the raised churchyard of St Chad's

2. Poulton Historical

The Golden Ball which was rebuilt at the turn of the 19th Century can be seen at the far end of Church Street it's archway to the right (not in view) once led to stables and the cattle market. The Bay Horse on the left later became the headquarters of Poulton Urban District Council but reverted to a pub by the name of The Old Town Hall. The buildings on the right with the well-worn steps have long since been demolished to reveal the raised churchyard of St Chad's Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak was a long established pub and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings. After a spell renamed as Chaplins in the1980s it became the Royal Oak again. The sidings were removed in the 1960s and other industrial buildings built on the site were demolished

3. Poulton Memories

Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak was a long established pub and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings. After a spell renamed as Chaplins in the1980s it became the Royal Oak again. The sidings were removed in the 1960s and other industrial buildings built on the site were demolished Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
St Chad's Church in the 1930s without a crocus to be seen

4. Poulton Memories

St Chad's Church in the 1930s without a crocus to be seen Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Queens Square looking towards Chapel Street and Higher Green in the 1950s. Methodist Church spire is visible in the centre

5. Poulton Memories

Queens Square looking towards Chapel Street and Higher Green in the 1950s. Methodist Church spire is visible in the centre Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Victoria Road looking towards Station Road around 1911

6. Poulton Memories

Victoria Road looking towards Station Road around 1911 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PoultonCommunityPubsBlackpoolBispham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice