2 . Poulton Historical

The Golden Ball which was rebuilt at the turn of the 19th Century can be seen at the far end of Church Street it's archway to the right (not in view) once led to stables and the cattle market. The Bay Horse on the left later became the headquarters of Poulton Urban District Council but reverted to a pub by the name of The Old Town Hall. The buildings on the right with the well-worn steps have long since been demolished to reveal the raised churchyard of St Chad's Photo: Submit