There are some great pictures which remember Bispham through the years from it’s quaint days as a quiet village and it development as a true community. They cover the decade back to the 1950s, they’re a real treat.
Roger Roberts shoes, Price's ... remember those shops on Red Bank Road? Photo: National World
Bispham village looking west along Red Bank Road from All Hallows Road Photo: National World
A bike leans against the village store, an old man sits in his doorway taking in the sun, children play and neighbours chat - and the old Ivy Cottage was still standing. Few cars around to disurb the peace. This was Bispham in bygone days Photo: National World
This was 1935 and shows the underground car park at Little Bispham. It now houses fishing boats for a local sea fishing club Photo: National World
This fabulous picture has no caption - it is Bispham but where? Photo: National World
Another scene of Bispham village in May 1953 Photo: National World