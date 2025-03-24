23 swinging sixties pictures of Blackpool which capture moments through a decade

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST

These fantastic pictures wrap up Blackpool between the years 1965-1969

They throwback to a very different era in our seaside resort - the people, places, streets and buildings which shaped the town through half a decade.

Blackpool Beach, 1967

1. Blackpool 1965-1969

Blackpool Beach, 1967 | National World


Red Bank Road, 1965

2. Blackpool 1965-1969

Red Bank Road, 1965 | National World


Crowds admire the famous Flying Scotsman railway engine as it arrives at Blackpool North station 8th October 1966

3. Blackpool 1965-1969

Crowds admire the famous Flying Scotsman railway engine as it arrives at Blackpool North station 8th October 1966 | National World


Roseacre Infant School, South Shore. Road safety lesson in 1966

4. Blackpool 1965-1969

Roseacre Infant School, South Shore. Road safety lesson in 1966 | National World


Prudential House 1966

5. Blackpool 1965 - 1969

Prudential House 1966 | National World


A tram trundles down Clifton Street towards Talbot Square. The fine shelter was still intact, along with the Town Hall spire which was removed in 1966 and the Clifton Hotel is seen on the right

6. Blackpool 1965-1969

A tram trundles down Clifton Street towards Talbot Square. The fine shelter was still intact, along with the Town Hall spire which was removed in 1966 and the Clifton Hotel is seen on the right | National World


