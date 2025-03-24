They throwback to a very different era in our seaside resort - the people, places, streets and buildings which shaped the town through half a decade.
1. Blackpool 1965-1969
Blackpool Beach, 1967 | National World
2. Blackpool 1965-1969
Red Bank Road, 1965 | National World
3. Blackpool 1965-1969
Crowds admire the famous Flying Scotsman railway engine as it arrives at Blackpool North station 8th October 1966 | National World
4. Blackpool 1965-1969
Roseacre Infant School, South Shore. Road safety lesson in 1966 | National World
5. Blackpool 1965 - 1969
Prudential House 1966 | National World
6. Blackpool 1965-1969
A tram trundles down Clifton Street towards Talbot Square. The fine shelter was still intact, along with the Town Hall spire which was removed in 1966 and the Clifton Hotel is seen on the right | National World
