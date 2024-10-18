25 amazing pictures of Blackpool schools in the 1970s from the classroom to the playground

By Claire Lark, Claire Lark
Published 18th Oct 2024, 13:47 GMT

Here is a nostalgic look at life in Blackpool schools - half a century ago.

It was the days of blackboards and desks with inkwells - although we had moved on from quills!

These pictures are a fabulous rewind to Blackpool school days. Noel Edmonds visited Montgomery, there are some great pics of leavers at Highfield High School and school dinners - what was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

ICYMI: 25 nostalgic photos looking back at Blackpool pubs you may remember from the 1990s

15 astounding historical pictures of Blackpool promenade in the 60s, 70s and 80s

Take a historic look at Poulton-le-Fylde and Skippool Creek captured through 35 truly nostalgic photographs

Mrs Vivien Saunders keeps a firm hold on her four month old son Guy Saunders who is surrounded by his adopted "mums" - the girls of the home and child care class at St George's High School, Marton

1. School days, 1970s

Mrs Vivien Saunders keeps a firm hold on her four month old son Guy Saunders who is surrounded by his adopted "mums" - the girls of the home and child care class at St George's High School, Marton | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Collegiate High School May 1975. fifth form pupils rebel over being told they must attend school between O' level examinations

2. School days, 1970s

Blackpool Collegiate High School May 1975. fifth form pupils rebel over being told they must attend school between O' level examinations | National World

Photo Sales
Noel Edmonds recording the voices of David Hannis, Nicholas Watson, elaine Hunter, Clare Ewan and Nicola Clayton at Montgomery High School. 1977

3. School days, 1970s

Noel Edmonds recording the voices of David Hannis, Nicholas Watson, elaine Hunter, Clare Ewan and Nicola Clayton at Montgomery High School. 1977 | National World

Photo Sales
Lytham C of E School, 1976

4. School days, 1970s

Lytham C of E School, 1976 | National World

Photo Sales
The cast of Chapel Street Methodist Church Sunday School Pantomime "Jack and the Beanstalk" in the church hall in 1971

5. School days, 1970s

The cast of Chapel Street Methodist Church Sunday School Pantomime "Jack and the Beanstalk" in the church hall in 1971 | National World

Photo Sales
A close finish to the Kirkham Grammar school's Sports Day, 1979

6. School days, 1970s

A close finish to the Kirkham Grammar school's Sports Day, 1979 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSchoolsPlaygroundPubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice