It was the days of blackboards and desks with inkwells - although we had moved on from quills!
These pictures are a fabulous rewind to Blackpool school days. Noel Edmonds visited Montgomery, there are some great pics of leavers at Highfield High School and school dinners - what was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.
1. School days, 1970s
Mrs Vivien Saunders keeps a firm hold on her four month old son Guy Saunders who is surrounded by his adopted "mums" - the girls of the home and child care class at St George's High School, Marton | National World
2. School days, 1970s
Blackpool Collegiate High School May 1975. fifth form pupils rebel over being told they must attend school between O' level examinations | National World
3. School days, 1970s
Noel Edmonds recording the voices of David Hannis, Nicholas Watson, elaine Hunter, Clare Ewan and Nicola Clayton at Montgomery High School. 1977 | National World
4. School days, 1970s
Lytham C of E School, 1976 | National World
5. School days, 1970s
The cast of Chapel Street Methodist Church Sunday School Pantomime "Jack and the Beanstalk" in the church hall in 1971 | National World
6. School days, 1970s
A close finish to the Kirkham Grammar school's Sports Day, 1979 | National World
