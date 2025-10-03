25 powerful weather photos of storms which have battered Blackpool and Lancashire as Storm Amy hits

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:50 BST

As Storm Amy powers in across Lancashire we’ve delved into the archives to bring you some of the most dramatic images of storms and their aftermath which have battered the county.

Scenes from the coast at Blackpool show heavy seas and coastal flooding from some of the stormiest days dating back to the 1990s, with pictures of uprooted trees and damaged property further inland. Some of the more notable dates include Christmas 1997, January 2007 and November 2010. Do you remember any of these weather events?

Waves invade the promenade near Blackpool Tower, 2005

1. Storm scenes

Waves invade the promenade near Blackpool Tower, 2005 Photo: Submit

Gales batter Blackpool as ferocious storms hit Britain in January 2007

2. Storm scenes

Gales batter Blackpool as ferocious storms hit Britain in January 2007 Photo: John Giles

A combination of hide tide and gale force winds caused Blackpool promenade to be closed in this dramatic scene from 1998

3. Storm scenes

A combination of hide tide and gale force winds caused Blackpool promenade to be closed in this dramatic scene from 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

The wall at Thompsons Builders & Timber Merchants on Miller Road in Preston, which collapsed in the storm on Boxing Day night, 1998

4. Storm scenes

The wall at Thompsons Builders & Timber Merchants on Miller Road in Preston, which collapsed in the storm on Boxing Day night, 1998 Photo: IAN ROBINSON

Remembrance Service in gale force winds and torrential rain at Blackpool Cenotaph in 2010

5. Storm scenes

Remembrance Service in gale force winds and torrential rain at Blackpool Cenotaph in 2010 Photo: Bill Johnson

A silhouette scene which captures the power of the waves off the Fylde Coast

6. Storm scenes

A silhouette scene which captures the power of the waves off the Fylde Coast Photo: Iain Lynn

