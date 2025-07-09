We are talking 60 years ago, The Beatles were in town, there were floods, thousands on the beach and the Winter Gardens was having a makeover.
1. Blackpool, 1965
Red Bank Road, Bispham 1965 Photo: submit
2. Blackpool, 1965
John Lennon and George Harrison take a stroll whilst in Blackpool for their performance at the ABC, August 1965 Photo: Submit
3. Blackpool, 1965
Thousands of beach lovers take to their deck chairs below Central Pier in 1965, when the summer show headliners were Bob Monkhouse, Mike Yarwood and Neville King Photo: Historical
4. Blackpool, 1965
An aerial view of the Winter Gardens Photo: George Freston
5. Blackpool, 1965
Blackpool Dreadnought - oldest tram's last appearance in February 1965 Photo: staff
6. Blackpool, 1965
English pop singer Eden Kane, who later acted under his real name, Richard Sarstedt, on stage at the Rainbow Theatre in Blackpool Photo: Keystone
