25 of the most memorable scenes from 1965 in Blackpool which remind us of a special time in history

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Jul 2025, 09:30 BST

Right back to the mid 1960s with these cracking photos.

We are talking 60 years ago, The Beatles were in town, there were floods, thousands on the beach and the Winter Gardens was having a makeover.

Red Bank Road, Bispham 1965

1. Blackpool, 1965

Red Bank Road, Bispham 1965 Photo: submit

John Lennon and George Harrison take a stroll whilst in Blackpool for their performance at the ABC, August 1965

2. Blackpool, 1965

John Lennon and George Harrison take a stroll whilst in Blackpool for their performance at the ABC, August 1965 Photo: Submit

Thousands of beach lovers take to their deck chairs below Central Pier in 1965, when the summer show headliners were Bob Monkhouse, Mike Yarwood and Neville King

3. Blackpool, 1965

Thousands of beach lovers take to their deck chairs below Central Pier in 1965, when the summer show headliners were Bob Monkhouse, Mike Yarwood and Neville King Photo: Historical

An aerial view of the Winter Gardens

4. Blackpool, 1965

An aerial view of the Winter Gardens Photo: George Freston

Blackpool Dreadnought - oldest tram's last appearance in February 1965

5. Blackpool, 1965

Blackpool Dreadnought - oldest tram's last appearance in February 1965 Photo: staff

English pop singer Eden Kane, who later acted under his real name, Richard Sarstedt, on stage at the Rainbow Theatre in Blackpool

6. Blackpool, 1965

English pop singer Eden Kane, who later acted under his real name, Richard Sarstedt, on stage at the Rainbow Theatre in Blackpool Photo: Keystone

