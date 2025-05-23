These rarely seen youthful photos show some of the resort’s biggest names before they were famous – in the days when they were just about to make their breakthrough.
And hailing from the vibrancy and glitz and glamour of Blackpool, they were already at a prime advantage.
I remember visiting Alfie Boe at his family home in Fleetwood to interview him ahead of joining the D’Oyly Carte Opera Theatre, who’d have known back then how successful he would be?
Whether it be stage, TV or the music industry, years of hard work and determination certainly paid off for these celebs.
1. Before they were famous
Playing a young Snow White here is Jenna-Louise Coleman, who has enjoyed amazing TV success - notably in Emmerdale, Doctor Who and as Victoria in Queen Victoria. She is pictured here in 1999 at the Opera House with Sue Turner Fylde Theatre Group. The Wicked Queen was played by Samantha Linacre Photo: Bill Johnson
2. Before they were famous
Lucy Fallon, who grew up in Cleveleys, is pictured here with Joe Watson in 2007 when she performed with Barbara Jackson Theatre School in Fleetwood. The school had won through to the final 50 for The Sound of Music in the West End. Lucy is most famous for her role as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street for which she has won a string of awards Photo: Rob Lock
3. Before they were famous
Blackpool singer songwriter Rae Morris, pictured in 2010 Photo: submit
4. Before they were famous
David Thewlis (left) is from Blackpool and is pictured here in May 1993. He was in Cannes with British director Mike Leigh and Katrin Cartlidge for the movie Naked which is where he first rose to prominence. He won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie. His most commercially successful roles have been Remus Lupin in Harry Potter and Sir Patrick Morgan in Wonder Woman Photo: JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images Photo: GERARD JULIEN
5. Before they were famous
This is actor John Simm when he played Danny Kavanagh in Jimmy McGovern's The Lakes back in the late 1990s. He is from Leeds but studied at Blackpool and Fylde College in his early years and was once a member of Blackpool Theatre Company. His most recent success was playing the role of detective Roy Grace in the TV drama based on the novels by Peter James Photo: submit
6. Before they were famous
Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys. The former Arnold School pupil, who grew up in Blackpool, is pictured here at the age of 11 Photo: submit
