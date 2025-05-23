4 . Before they were famous

David Thewlis (left) is from Blackpool and is pictured here in May 1993. He was in Cannes with British director Mike Leigh and Katrin Cartlidge for the movie Naked which is where he first rose to prominence. He won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie. His most commercially successful roles have been Remus Lupin in Harry Potter and Sir Patrick Morgan in Wonder Woman Photo: JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images Photo: GERARD JULIEN