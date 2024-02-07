And it was the year when crowd trouble spilled on the terraces in a Blackpool FC match against Birmingham. A tortoise society was formed too. These rarely seen photos rewind to life in the last year of the 1980s, capturing moments during pivotal change in Blackpool, knocking on the door of a brand new decade.
In case you missed them: 19 of Blackpool's oldest businesses still operating today from Roberts Oyster Rooms to Yorkshire Fisheries
31 nostalgic Blackpool tram photos which slice through history including Coronation Street's famous scene