25 of the best Blackpool retro photos from 1989

It was the year when Corrie’s Alan Bradley was famously killed by a tram

By Claire Lark
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:43 GMT

And it was the year when crowd trouble spilled on the terraces in a Blackpool FC match against Birmingham. A tortoise society was formed too. These rarely seen photos rewind to life in the last year of the 1980s, capturing moments during pivotal change in Blackpool, knocking on the door of a brand new decade.

Birminham City fans went on the rampage in Blackpool, starting at the Dutton Arms South Shore where the landlord and staff locked themselves in a room when rioting fans ransacked the bar

1. Blackpool, 1989

1989 was the year when a huge blaze broke our at Funland Amusements. Firefighters had extinguished the flames in this scene and the devastating damage was clear

2. Blackpool, 1989

Actor Tom Lack recreated the part of Harry Howell in an episode of Crimewatch UK which reconstructed Harry's unsolved murder

3. Blackpool, 1989

1989 was the year holiday company Cosmos launched their flights from Blackpool to Majorca

4. Blackpool, 1989

The Red Arrows fly over Blackpool's North Pier 1989

5. Blackpool, 1989

Winter Gardens Pavilion in 1989

6. Winter Gardens Pavilion 1989

