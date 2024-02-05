Fleetwood's lighthouse and fishing industry are depicted through rarely seen images along side the rural years of Thornton and Cleveleys as its seaside heritage beckoned. They are a real treat.
11th March 1939: The singer Judy Shirley, playing golf in Cleveleys (Photo by Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
This is Thornton, 1890-1910
The Isle of Man paddle steamer, Fleetwood, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A group of people watch the Isle of Man paddle steamer approaching Fleetwood. The steamer is packed with passengers waiting to alight. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Victoria Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A street view of Cleveleys looking east with the Victorian Cleveley's Hotel to the left of the photograph. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Victoria Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A street view of Cleveleys looking west with shops and a bank to the left of the photograph and people on the road (including a man with a bike). (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Woodbine Cottage, Cleveleys, 1890-1910. A woman walks towards the camera from her thatched cottage in Cleveleys. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)