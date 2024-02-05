It was a vibrant time for our resort which epitomised the essence of the British seaside culture.
Families flocked to the sands in the shadows of Blackpool Tower, relishing in the holiday atmosphere of arcades, the piers, fish and chips and unforgettable summer moments by the sea. These pictures take you right back...
Queuing up for a tattoo on the Golden Mile in the 1960s
The Starr Gate Private Hotel at the junction of New South Promenade and Freemantle Avenue
The Missfits in 1966 in Blackpool. From left: Pat Allsopp, Liz Hall, Janet Bailey and Carol Smith
The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach, 1950s
Oxford Cinema,1950s
27th August 1963, British pop star Cliff Richard hangs up his socks to dry in the kitchen of his home in St Anne's, Blackpool. (Photo by John Drysdale/Keystone Features/Getty Images)