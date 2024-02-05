News you can trust since 1873
Man standing looking out over the beach in front of Blackpool Tower next to two large boats supported on carriages, 1950 (Photo by The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images)

31 fascinating Blackpool retro photos filled with feeling and memories from the 1950s and 1960s

These reflective pictures were captured in the 1950s and 1960s.

By Claire Lark
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 11:44 GMT

It was a vibrant time for our resort which epitomised the essence of the British seaside culture.

Families flocked to the sands in the shadows of Blackpool Tower, relishing in the holiday atmosphere of arcades, the piers, fish and chips and unforgettable summer moments by the sea. These pictures take you right back...

Queuing up for a tattoo on the Golden Mile in the 1960s

The Starr Gate Private Hotel at the junction of New South Promenade and Freemantle Avenue

The Missfits in 1966 in Blackpool. From left: Pat Allsopp, Liz Hall, Janet Bailey and Carol Smith

The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach, 1950s

Oxford Cinema,1950s

27th August 1963, British pop star Cliff Richard hangs up his socks to dry in the kitchen of his home in St Anne's, Blackpool. (Photo by John Drysdale/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

