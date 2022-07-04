This was Lord Street in 1997 taken from the corner of London Street
This was Lord Street in 1997 taken from the corner of London Street

22 scenes which show Fleetwood's loved and lost shops and how Lord Street was changing in the 90s and 00s

These photos will have people reminiscing over Fleetwood town centre.

They show Lord Street in the 1990s and early 00s and bring back memories of shops which are no longer there as well as some of the key developments which changed the face of Lord Street as it went through a period of regeneration.

The old Church Army centre was flattened to make way for Carleton Court and Mickeys clothing was demolished and replaced by new council offices. Hearshaws, Woolworths, Hitchens… they’re all there. Do you have any old photos of Lord Street from the 1980 which show some of the shops and how it all looked back then? We would love to hear from you –[email protected]

1. Lord Street memories

Woolworths... we all loved Woolies in Lord Street

Photo: National World

2. Lord Street memories

Regeneration work in Lord Street, Fleetwood in 1999

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Lord Street memories

Remember the Baby Shop? This belonged to Audrey McGregor and was part of the fabric of Lord Street in those days

Photo: Claire Lark

4. Lord Street memories

Lord Street in 2002 - remember Motor World?

Photo: Martin Bostock

