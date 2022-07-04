They show Lord Street in the 1990s and early 00s and bring back memories of shops which are no longer there as well as some of the key developments which changed the face of Lord Street as it went through a period of regeneration.

The old Church Army centre was flattened to make way for Carleton Court and Mickeys clothing was demolished and replaced by new council offices. Hearshaws, Woolworths, Hitchens… they’re all there. Do you have any old photos of Lord Street from the 1980 which show some of the shops and how it all looked back then? We would love to hear from you –[email protected]