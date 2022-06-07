Are you pictured here in 2004?
Wreck Trek memories: 24 pictures which capture thousands of people marching out to Wyre Light through the decades back to the 90s

Because it was simply a great thing to do, the Wreck Trek was always a massive event.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 3:48 pm

The ever shifting sands and channels made the walk to Wyre Light in Morecambe Bay treacherous. But at the right time, when the tides were right and under the expert guidance of the RNLI, the annual event from Fleetwood gave people the chance to make the four mile walk to see the disused lighthouse and ship wrecks further along. It ceased a few years ago because of safety concerns but for many, these photos will remind them of what a great event it was. They are archived photos through the years, right back to the 1990s.

1. Wreck Trek memories

Striding across the sands in 2004

Photo: Martin Bostock

2. Wreck Trek memories

Hundreds of people ready to walk out to Wyre Light in 2003

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Wreck Trek memories

Lifeboat crew Paul Ashworth, Andy Marham and Wreck Trek organiser Steve Carroll, 2003

Photo: Mark Pearson

4. Wreck Trek memories

It was always one for the families. This was 2006

Photo: Martin Bostock

