The ever shifting sands and channels made the walk to Wyre Light in Morecambe Bay treacherous. But at the right time, when the tides were right and under the expert guidance of the RNLI, the annual event from Fleetwood gave people the chance to make the four mile walk to see the disused lighthouse and ship wrecks further along. It ceased a few years ago because of safety concerns but for many, these photos will remind them of what a great event it was. They are archived photos through the years, right back to the 1990s.