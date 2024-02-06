News you can trust since 1873
31 nostalgic Blackpool tram photos which slice through history including Coronation Street's famous scene

Blackpool wouldn't be Blackpool without its trams.

By Claire Lark
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:43 GMT

They go hand in hand with our fabulous resort and have transported passengers on rhythmic journeys for decades.

Bygone eras recall the days of trams clattering their wheels along the tracks before the new ones came along which glide, in comparison.

There have been various routes through the years but have always remained a firm part of the promenade. They are not just vehicles, they are a charismatic feature and to this day, they still paint a vivid picture of seaside charm.

These photos remind us how important they are...

A 1990s scene outside the Sandcastle

A 1990s scene outside the Sandcastle

A 1990s scene outside the Sandcastle

Birse's Blackpool Tram upgrade in the 1990s

2. Trams down the decades

Birse's Blackpool Tram upgrade in the 1990s

Tram ride through the Illuminations, 1980s

3. Trams down the decades

Tram ride through the Illuminations, 1980s

Lord Street, Fleetwood, in October 1966. A Blackpool tram is bound for Starr Gate.

4. Trams down the decades

Lord Street, Fleetwood, in October 1966. A Blackpool tram is bound for Starr Gate.

Blackpool Transport bodyshop manager with Tram 147

5. Trams down the decades

Blackpool Transport bodyshop manager with Tram 147

A view from the inside of a tram cabin

6. Trams down the decades

A view from the inside of a tram cabin

