And it was the year when crowd trouble spilled on the terraces in a Blackpool FC match against Birmingham. A tortoise society was formed too. These rarely seen photos rewind to life in the last year of the 1980s, capturing moments during pivotal change in Blackpool, knocking on the door of a brand new decade.
1. Roberts Oyster Bar
1989
Roberts Oyster Bar, 1989
Birminham City fans went on the rampage in Blackpool, starting at the Dutton Arms South Shore where the landlord and staff locked themselves in a room when rioting fans ransacked the bar | library
1989 was the year when a huge blaze broke our at Funland Amusements. Firefighters had extinguished the flames in this scene and the devastating damage was clear | National World
Actor Tom Lack recreated the part of Harry Howell in an episode of Crimewatch UK which reconstructed Harry's unsolved murder | National World
1989 was the year holiday company Cosmos launched their flights from Blackpool to Majorca | National World
The Red Arrows fly over Blackpool's North Pier 1989 | National World