25 nostalgic Blackpool photos to take you back to 1989

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Dec 2024, 12:06 BST

It was the year when Corrie’s Alan Bradley was famously killed by a tram.

And it was the year when crowd trouble spilled on the terraces in a Blackpool FC match against Birmingham. A tortoise society was formed too. These rarely seen photos rewind to life in the last year of the 1980s, capturing moments during pivotal change in Blackpool, knocking on the door of a brand new decade.

Roberts Oyster Bar, 1989

1. Roberts Oyster Bar 1989

Roberts Oyster Bar, 1989 | National World

Birminham City fans went on the rampage in Blackpool, starting at the Dutton Arms South Shore where the landlord and staff locked themselves in a room when rioting fans ransacked the bar

2. Blackpool, 1989

Birminham City fans went on the rampage in Blackpool, starting at the Dutton Arms South Shore where the landlord and staff locked themselves in a room when rioting fans ransacked the bar | library

1989 was the year when a huge blaze broke our at Funland Amusements. Firefighters had extinguished the flames in this scene and the devastating damage was clear

3. Blackpool, 1989

1989 was the year when a huge blaze broke our at Funland Amusements. Firefighters had extinguished the flames in this scene and the devastating damage was clear | National World

Actor Tom Lack recreated the part of Harry Howell in an episode of Crimewatch UK which reconstructed Harry's unsolved murder

4. Blackpool, 1989

Actor Tom Lack recreated the part of Harry Howell in an episode of Crimewatch UK which reconstructed Harry's unsolved murder | National World

1989 was the year holiday company Cosmos launched their flights from Blackpool to Majorca

5. Blackpool, 1989

1989 was the year holiday company Cosmos launched their flights from Blackpool to Majorca | National World

The Red Arrows fly over Blackpool's North Pier 1989

6. Blackpool, 1989

The Red Arrows fly over Blackpool's North Pier 1989 | National World

