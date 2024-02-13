News you can trust since 1873
27 brilliant Blackpool retro pictures of the famous Golden Mile are a trip back in time

Blackpool's Golden Mile is the most famous stretch of our resort's coastline

By Claire Lark
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:16 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 10:26 GMT

It's where the holidaymakers stroll through a kaleidoscope of entertainment with fish and chip shops, arcades, attractions, pubs, kiosks and bingo. Towering above is our beloved tower, a symbol of our town's history with the three piers on the beach side of the Golden Mile. And it has always been that way, as these photos show in a trip back in time.

The old Golden Mile Site fun fair in the 1970s courtesy of Malcolm Slater

1. The Golden Mile

The old Golden Mile Site fun fair in the 1970s courtesy of Malcolm Slater

A night view of holiday makers walking along the Golden Mile which is illuminated by neon signs for amusements in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, April 1987. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

2. The Golden Mile

A night view of holiday makers walking along the Golden Mile which is illuminated by neon signs for amusements in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, April 1987. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

'Demolition makes a gap in the Golden Mile which eventually could be a road linking the Promenade with Central Drive' - 1970 This later became new Bonny Street, with Coral Island on it's north west corner

3. The Golden Mile

'Demolition makes a gap in the Golden Mile which eventually could be a road linking the Promenade with Central Drive' - 1970 This later became new Bonny Street, with Coral Island on it's north west corner

Lights and illuminations along the Golden Mile in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, 1987. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

4. The Golden Mile

Lights and illuminations along the Golden Mile in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, 1987. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

Doctor Cocker's Menagerie and Aquarium, pictured here in the very early 1890s, was on the site of the present aquarium in Blackpool Tower.

5. The Golden Mile

Doctor Cocker's Menagerie and Aquarium, pictured here in the very early 1890s, was on the site of the present aquarium in Blackpool Tower.

The golden mile centre and Blackpool tower, June 1987. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

6. The Golden Mile

The golden mile centre and Blackpool tower, June 1987. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

