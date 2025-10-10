25 fascinating Fleetwood pictures from the archives switching back to past eras you'll remember

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:20 BST

This latest collection of Fleetwood photos dug from our archives show the port in bygone days.

From the docks and seafront to buildings, streets and the town centre, they go right back through the decades. Football next to the North Euston, the ro-ro ferry, old shops and churches and the park are featured.

Fleetwood RoRo pictured in February 1986. At that time more than 50,000 vehicles had used the terminal since its inauguration in 1975

The welcome home for Fleetwood FC from Wembley in 1985

Feeding the swans at Fleetwood boating lake

The corner of Dock Street and Adelaide Street in 1982

Site of Fleetwood Memorial Park looking towards Highbury Avenue / historical / early 1900s

This photograph shows the view down Lord Street from the junction with Preston Street not long after the tramway opened in the town in 1898. The Spire of St Peter's Church can be seen faintly in the distance, it was removed in 1904. The church in the centre is the Congregational Church which was demolished in 1936 to make way for a Marks and Spencer store. On the right the bell tower of the Co-operative Hall which stood on the corner of Kemp Street can be seen, Peacock's is now on this site.

6. Historical Fleetwood

