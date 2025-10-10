From the docks and seafront to buildings, streets and the town centre, they go right back through the decades. Football next to the North Euston, the ro-ro ferry, old shops and churches and the park are featured.
1. Historical Fleetwood
Fleetwood RoRo pictured in February 1986.
At that time more than 50,000 vehicles had used the terminal since its inauguration in 1975 | National World
2. Historical Fleetwood
The welcome home for Fleetwood FC from Wembley in 1985
| National World
3. Historical Fleetwood
Feeding the swans at Fleetwood boating lake | National World
4. Historical Fleetwood
The corner of Dock Street and Adelaide Street in 1982 | National World
5. Historical Fleetwood
Site of Fleetwood Memorial Park looking towards Highbury Avenue / historical / early 1900s | National World
6. Historical Fleetwood
This photograph shows the view down Lord Street from the junction with Preston Street not long after the tramway opened in the town in 1898. The Spire of St Peter's Church can be seen faintly in the distance, it was removed in 1904. The church in the centre is the Congregational Church which was demolished in 1936 to make way for a Marks and Spencer store. On the right the bell tower of the Co-operative Hall which stood on the corner of Kemp Street can be seen, Peacock's is now on this site. | National World