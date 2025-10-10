6 . Historical Fleetwood

This photograph shows the view down Lord Street from the junction with Preston Street not long after the tramway opened in the town in 1898. The Spire of St Peter's Church can be seen faintly in the distance, it was removed in 1904. The church in the centre is the Congregational Church which was demolished in 1936 to make way for a Marks and Spencer store. On the right the bell tower of the Co-operative Hall which stood on the corner of Kemp Street can be seen, Peacock's is now on this site. | National World