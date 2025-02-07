25 fantastic pics take you back to Blackpool in 1969 and 1970

What a time to be alive - the 60s and early 70s.

It was a time of massive change and for us in Blackpool, it was the height of the holiday boom, when the tourists flocked in their millions for a taste of the seaside.

These cracking pictures encompass two years through street scenes, football, TV in town, Miss UK - and lots more.

Fleetwood Bathing Beauty Competition. Denise Booth, 21, First Heat winner of 1969

Fleetwood Bathing Beauty Competition. Denise Booth, 21, First Heat winner of 1969

Fairyland on Central Promenade

Fairyland on Central Promenade

Jimmy Armfield at his typewriter after Blackpool won promotion in 1970

Jimmy Armfield at his typewriter after Blackpool won promotion in 1970

Bob Stokoe on his arrival in Blackpool in 1970

Bob Stokoe on his arrival in Blackpool in 1970

Talbot Road, Layton at the junction with Peel Avenue in 1969

Talbot Road, Layton at the junction with Peel Avenue in 1969

Blackpool Children's Pantomime 1970 - the Wizard of Oz

Blackpool Children's Pantomime 1970 - the Wizard of Oz

