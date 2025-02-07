It was a time of massive change and for us in Blackpool, it was the height of the holiday boom, when the tourists flocked in their millions for a taste of the seaside.
These cracking pictures encompass two years through street scenes, football, TV in town, Miss UK - and lots more.
Fleetwood Bathing Beauty Competition. Denise Booth, 21, First Heat winner of 1969 | National World
Fairyland on Central Promenade | National World
Jimmy Armfield at his typewriter after Blackpool won promotion in 1970 | National World
Bob Stokoe on his arrival in Blackpool in 1970 | National World
Talbot Road, Layton at the junction with Peel Avenue in 1969 | submit
Blackpool Children's Pantomime 1970 - the Wizard of Oz | National World