It’s Blackpool's oldest pier and is steeped in history, memories and stories which echo through the decades. These photos snapshot the pier throughout history.
1. Historical North Pier
North Pier in 1906 | National World
2. Historical North Pier
Mayor of Blackpool Cllr. Ivan Taylor lit the GOLDEN Jubilee Beacon on the Promenade, as part of a countrywide sequence ending in London at Buckingham Palace. The beacon with sunset over North Pier | National World
3. Historical North Pier
One of the earliest pictures of North Pier, taken in June 1897. The clocks showed the times of the sailings to Barrow and Southport. | National World
4. Historical North Pier
Holiday makers relaxing in deckchairs on The North Pier in 1955 | National World
5. Historical North Pier
Blackpool North Pier in the 1980s | National World
6. Historical North Pier
Pier Entrance July 1909 - The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965 | National World
