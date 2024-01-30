News you can trust since 1873
25 eclectic Fleetwood scenes which capture the town through the decades from shops to ferries and cinemas

Looking back through these photos is a real treat of nostalgia.

By Claire Lark
Published 30th Jan 2024
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT

They are all Fleetwood scenes taken across the decades and reflect on different aspects of the town from Lord Street and the docks to the people, old shops and our glorious seafront. Our town has changed so much through the years but the memories remain.

The Fleetwood Open Air Pool was opened in 1925 and replaced in 1974 by the present indoor pool on the same site

The Fleetwood Open Air Pool was opened in 1925 and replaced in 1974 by the present indoor pool on the same site

The old St Nicholas Church

The old St Nicholas Church

Young holidaymakers enjoying a dip in the Fleetwood open air pool, 1946

Young holidaymakers enjoying a dip in the Fleetwood open air pool, 1946

Carts wait for the level crossing gate to open at the entrance to Fleetwood Dock. The area is now Mariners Quay, Anchorage Way and Home Bargains

Carts wait for the level crossing gate to open at the entrance to Fleetwood Dock. The area is now Mariners Quay, Anchorage Way and Home Bargains

Christmas time at Roscoes shoe shop in Church Street, Fleetwood

Christmas time at Roscoes shoe shop in Church Street, Fleetwood

Church officials at the foundation stone ceremony of St. Nicholas Church, Fleetwood in 1960

Church officials at the foundation stone ceremony of St. Nicholas Church, Fleetwood in 1960

