They are all Fleetwood scenes taken across the decades and reflect on different aspects of the town from Lord Street and the docks to the people, old shops and our glorious seafront. Our town has changed so much through the years but the memories remain.
1. Fleetwood Nostalgia
The Fleetwood Open Air Pool was opened in 1925 and replaced in 1974 by the present indoor pool on the same site
2. Fleetwood Nostalgia
The old St Nicholas Church
3. Fleetwood Nostalgia
Young holidaymakers enjoying a dip in the Fleetwood open air pool, 1946
4. Fleetwood Nostalgia
Carts wait for the level crossing gate to open at the entrance to Fleetwood Dock. The area is now Mariners Quay, Anchorage Way and Home Bargains
5. Fleetwood Nostalgia
Christmas time at Roscoes shoe shop in Church Street, Fleetwood
6. Fleetwood Nostalgia
Church officials at the foundation stone ceremony of St. Nicholas Church, Fleetwood in 1960