3 . Blackpool Nostalgia

This is School Road, Marton Moss Village, looking eastward. The hardware store and Tuck Shop in the distance was run by the Banks family from 1919, when it was a general store and filling station, until 1980 when 79 year old widower Arthur Banks was murdered . He was known to the children of nearby St Nicholas School as Uncle Arthur . The Marton Moss Sub Post Office and grocery store which closed in the 1950s is also visible next to the white washed cottage which has since been demolished. The terrace of houses is known as Pleasant View. Between Pleasant view and the Banks property were the Carnation Nurseries | National World