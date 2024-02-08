From school to sports clubs, dance, drama and pictures which made the news, they are great to look through and will bring memories flooding back. Are you in them?
Best foot forward. Education Director from Blackpool Dr David Sanders and School Children from the Blackpool area in front of the Excellence sign on the promonade.
Councillor Alan Matthews with some of the children who starred in Blackpool's the Millenium show
The army staged a fun day for children. Splash activities supervisor Michelle Canham with the kids at Stanley Park
Children from Waterloo Primary School with instruments bought with money raised by the Queendeans association. L-R Ryan Partington,Natalie Bevan, Mark Podesta and Sarah Grime
Children From The North West Judo Centre
Back left Yvonne Bowd 13 Gold, Richard Teague 14 Silver Nikki Higginbottom 15 Silver, Micky Taylor 12 Silver, Ryan McGuire 10 Silver , Norma Whitehead Team Coach Front Left Alex Wilson 14 Bronze , Greg Wilson 11 4th, Karl Gill 13 4th, Russ Hambleton 13 4th, Danielle Thompson 13 silver . Pic By Dave Nelson
Children from Layton Primary School, winners in a neighbourhood watch design competition. L-R Bradley Sanderson, Carly Bartlett, Emily Whitaker, Lucy Hugitt, Ben Rudman, Danielle Porter and Laura Whitehead