News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

25 brilliant pictures of Blackpool children from 1997-2003 including schools, clubs, sport and dance

This cracking collection of pictures show the resort's children between the years of 1997 and 2003.

By Claire Lark
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT

From school to sports clubs, dance, drama and pictures which made the news, they are great to look through and will bring memories flooding back. Are you in them?

In case you missed them: 25 of the best Blackpool retro photos from 1989

31 fascinating Blackpool retro photos filled with feeling and memories from the 1950s and 1960s

19 of Blackpool's oldest businesses still operating today from Roberts Oyster Rooms to Yorkshire Fisheries

Best foot forward. Education Director from Blackpool Dr David Sanders and School Children from the Blackpool area in front of the Excellence sign on the promonade.

1. Blackpool's kids 1997-2003

Best foot forward. Education Director from Blackpool Dr David Sanders and School Children from the Blackpool area in front of the Excellence sign on the promonade.

Photo Sales
Councillor Alan Matthews with some of the children who starred in Blackpool's the Millenium show

2. Blackpool's kids 1997-2003

Councillor Alan Matthews with some of the children who starred in Blackpool's the Millenium show

Photo Sales
The army staged a fun day for children. Splash activities supervisor Michelle Canham with the kids at Stanley Park

3. Blackpool's kids 1997-2003

The army staged a fun day for children. Splash activities supervisor Michelle Canham with the kids at Stanley Park

Photo Sales
Children from Waterloo Primary School with instruments bought with money raised by the Queendeans association. L-R Ryan Partington,Natalie Bevan, Mark Podesta and Sarah Grime

4. Blackpool's kids 1997-2003

Children from Waterloo Primary School with instruments bought with money raised by the Queendeans association. L-R Ryan Partington,Natalie Bevan, Mark Podesta and Sarah Grime

Photo Sales
Children From The North West Judo Centre Back left Yvonne Bowd 13 Gold, Richard Teague 14 Silver Nikki Higginbottom 15 Silver, Micky Taylor 12 Silver, Ryan McGuire 10 Silver , Norma Whitehead Team Coach Front Left Alex Wilson 14 Bronze , Greg Wilson 11 4th, Karl Gill 13 4th, Russ Hambleton 13 4th, Danielle Thompson 13 silver . Pic By Dave Nelson

5. Blackpool's kids 1997-2003

Children From The North West Judo Centre Back left Yvonne Bowd 13 Gold, Richard Teague 14 Silver Nikki Higginbottom 15 Silver, Micky Taylor 12 Silver, Ryan McGuire 10 Silver , Norma Whitehead Team Coach Front Left Alex Wilson 14 Bronze , Greg Wilson 11 4th, Karl Gill 13 4th, Russ Hambleton 13 4th, Danielle Thompson 13 silver . Pic By Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Children from Layton Primary School, winners in a neighbourhood watch design competition. L-R Bradley Sanderson, Carly Bartlett, Emily Whitaker, Lucy Hugitt, Ben Rudman, Danielle Porter and Laura Whitehead

6. Blackpool's kids 1997-2003

Children from Layton Primary School, winners in a neighbourhood watch design competition. L-R Bradley Sanderson, Carly Bartlett, Emily Whitaker, Lucy Hugitt, Ben Rudman, Danielle Porter and Laura Whitehead

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSportSchoolsDanceMemories