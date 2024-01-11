News you can trust since 1873
Memories of Boundary and Layton Primary SchoolsMemories of Boundary and Layton Primary Schools
Memories of Boundary and Layton Primary Schools

25 brilliant Blackpool retro scenes of life at Layton Primary and Boundary Primary Schools, 90s and 00s

This nostalgic trip back in time takes in two Blackpool schools.

By Claire Lark
Published 11th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT

They are Layton and Boundary Primary Schools and capture life in the classrooms back to the 1990s. Are you pictured or did any of these children end up as your best mate at high school?

Stephen Twist who was headteacher of Boundary Primary School

1. Layton and Boundary Primary Schools in pictures

Stephen Twist who was headteacher of Boundary Primary School

Layton Primary school league tables. L-R Nathan Kirk, Bethanie Drake, Tielah Ashford and Billy Hindle

2. Memories of Layton and Boundary Primary Schools

Layton Primary school league tables. L-R Nathan Kirk, Bethanie Drake, Tielah Ashford and Billy Hindle

The Director of the Public Health Primary Trust Dr Andrew Howe was at Boundary Primary School in Blackpool to officially open their new allotment

3. Memories of Layton and Boundary Primary Schools

The Director of the Public Health Primary Trust Dr Andrew Howe was at Boundary Primary School in Blackpool to officially open their new allotment

Molly England and Leah Hogarth. Warburtons Bakery had been helping class children at Layton Primary School to bake bread

4. Memories of Layton and Boundary Primary School

Molly England and Leah Hogarth. Warburtons Bakery had been helping class children at Layton Primary School to bake bread

Pupils from Boundary Primary School with a 'ME' sculpture they created to help promote self confidence. L-R Hayley McMahon, Allan Aoslin, Martin Kane and Louise Brennan

5. Picture Martin Bostock.

Pupils from Boundary Primary School with a 'ME' sculpture they created to help promote self confidence. L-R Hayley McMahon, Allan Aoslin, Martin Kane and Louise Brennan

Layton Primary School 'Tap into Water'. From left, Darnell Weber, Megan Walker and James Hankinson (all aged 9)

6. Memories of Layton and Boundary Primary Schools

Layton Primary School 'Tap into Water'. From left, Darnell Weber, Megan Walker and James Hankinson (all aged 9)

