35 retro pictures taken at Blackpool schools between 2001 and 2002 from Mereside Primary to Highfield High

These fantastic pictures span the years 2001 to 2002 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:42 GMT

A range of activities from sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and the dreaded Ofsted they round up two years of memories. You might be pictured…

Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service

Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service Photo: Submit

Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school

Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school Photo: Toby Williams

Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10

Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10 Photo: Toby Williams

Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men

Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men Photo: Bill Johnson

Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12

Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12 Photo: submit

Karen Foden (L), Nurse Training Co-ordinator and Christine Al-Sharifi, practice development nurse give St Cuthberts School pupils a lesson in CPR

Karen Foden (L), Nurse Training Co-ordinator and Christine Al-Sharifi, practice development nurse give St Cuthberts School pupils a lesson in CPR Photo: Toby Williams

