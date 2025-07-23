25 amazingly historical pictures of Blackpool North Pier- the oldest landmark now up for sale

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

North Pier is on the market, up for sale, ready for a new era.

It’s Blackpool's oldest pier and is steeped in history, memories and stories which echo through the decades. These photos snapshot the pier throughout history.

ICYMI: 41 brilliant pictures of life in Blackpool's favourite pubs back to the 90s and 00s

27 fascinating photographs of Blackpool's oldest historic landmarks in their earliest days

25 rarely seen Blackpool photos of the resort's oldest pier through the memorable decades of the 80s and 90s

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

One of the earliest pictures of North Pier, taken in June 1897. The clocks showed the times of the sailings to Barrow and Southport.

1. Historical North Pier

One of the earliest pictures of North Pier, taken in June 1897. The clocks showed the times of the sailings to Barrow and Southport. | National World

Photo Sales
North Pier in 1906

2. Historical North Pier

North Pier in 1906 | National World

Photo Sales
Mayor of Blackpool Cllr. Ivan Taylor lit the GOLDEN Jubilee Beacon on the Promenade, as part of a countrywide sequence ending in London at Buckingham Palace. The beacon with sunset over North Pier

3. Historical North Pier

Mayor of Blackpool Cllr. Ivan Taylor lit the GOLDEN Jubilee Beacon on the Promenade, as part of a countrywide sequence ending in London at Buckingham Palace. The beacon with sunset over North Pier | National World

Photo Sales
Holiday makers relaxing in deckchairs on The North Pier in 1955

4. Historical North Pier

Holiday makers relaxing in deckchairs on The North Pier in 1955 | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool North Pier in the 1980s

5. Historical North Pier

Blackpool North Pier in the 1980s | National World

Photo Sales
Pier Entrance July 1909 - The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965

6. Historical North Pier

Pier Entrance July 1909 - The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolHistoryMemoriesPubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice