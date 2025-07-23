It’s Blackpool's oldest pier and is steeped in history, memories and stories which echo through the decades. These photos snapshot the pier throughout history.
One of the earliest pictures of North Pier, taken in June 1897. The clocks showed the times of the sailings to Barrow and Southport. | National World
North Pier in 1906 | National World
Mayor of Blackpool Cllr. Ivan Taylor lit the GOLDEN Jubilee Beacon on the Promenade, as part of a countrywide sequence ending in London at Buckingham Palace. The beacon with sunset over North Pier | National World
Holiday makers relaxing in deckchairs on The North Pier in 1955 | National World
Blackpool North Pier in the 1980s | National World
Pier Entrance July 1909 - The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965 | National World
