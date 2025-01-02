24 reminiscent Blackpool Airport photos from the archives as major investment beckons

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 10:59 GMT

These brilliant pictures bring together memories of Blackpool Airport, spanning several decades from the 50s to the 00s.

Major investment in 2025 is planned for a new passenger handling facility at thee airport as part of major investment

It is hoped the development, which is part of a replacement administration block, will be ready by the spring and it will enable the airport to handle larger aircraft than at present such as charter flights.

In the meantime these great archive photos show the departure lounge, restaurant and bar, check-in desk and some rare scenes of the air traffic control tower Blackpool Airport is still a vital business facility but the days when we could just jet off to Spain or Tenerife... they are missed.

ICYMI: 61 incredible retro photos of Blackpool high schools in the 1990s including Palatine, Collegiate and Highfield

13 eclectic pictures of Blackpool in years gone by which remember times past

36 brilliant Blackpool teachers who taught in our high schools in the 90s and 00s

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Passengers waiting to check in for flights to Spain and the Canary Islands

1. Blackpool Airport Memories

Passengers waiting to check in for flights to Spain and the Canary Islands Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Air traffic control at Blackpool Airport in 2003

2. Blackpool Airport Memories

Air traffic control at Blackpool Airport in 2003 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Blackpool Airport braced itself for the busiest day in the year in 2001 as three flights took over a thousand holidaymakers to Spain and the Canary Islands

3. Blackpool Airport Memories

Blackpool Airport braced itself for the busiest day in the year in 2001 as three flights took over a thousand holidaymakers to Spain and the Canary Islands Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Blackpool Airport check in desk, 2001

4. Blackpool Airport Memories

Blackpool Airport check in desk, 2001 Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
BIA Air hostesses at Blackpool Airport in 1971

5. Blackpool Airport Memories

BIA Air hostesses at Blackpool Airport in 1971 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Air Traffic controllers Simon Menzies and Steve Ashcroft

6. Blackpool Airport Memories

Air Traffic controllers Simon Menzies and Steve Ashcroft Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool AirportJETSpainHighfield
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice