Major investment in 2025 is planned for a new passenger handling facility at thee airport as part of major investment

It is hoped the development, which is part of a replacement administration block, will be ready by the spring and it will enable the airport to handle larger aircraft than at present such as charter flights.

In the meantime these great archive photos show the departure lounge, restaurant and bar, check-in desk and some rare scenes of the air traffic control tower Blackpool Airport is still a vital business facility but the days when we could just jet off to Spain or Tenerife... they are missed.

1 . Blackpool Airport Memories Passengers waiting to check in for flights to Spain and the Canary Islands Photo: Rob Lock Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Airport Memories Air traffic control at Blackpool Airport in 2003 Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Airport Memories Blackpool Airport braced itself for the busiest day in the year in 2001 as three flights took over a thousand holidaymakers to Spain and the Canary Islands Photo: Rob Lock Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool Airport Memories Blackpool Airport check in desk, 2001 Photo: Dawn Castle Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Airport Memories BIA Air hostesses at Blackpool Airport in 1971 Photo: submit Photo Sales