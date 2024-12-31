13 eclectic pictures of Blackpool in years gone by which remember times past

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:36 GMT

This lovely collection of photos are an eclectic mix which catalogue varying times in Blackpool’s history.

From wartime scenes to early hotels - bus queues, buildings and people they capture moments in time.

ICYMI: 30 amazing retro pictures of Blackpool life which throwback 50 years

25 historical Blackpool Pleasure Beach pictures in the decades before the 1960s

31 astonishing historic Blackpool pictures which show sights filled with nostalgia from the 1950s and 1960s

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

View from Blackpool Promenade as smoke rises over Central Station after an air crash 27th August 1941 The aircraft involved were a Bolton Paul Defiant from 256 Sqdn with a New Zealand crew and a Blackburn Botha from No.3 School of General Reconnaissance Coastal Command.

1. Air crash...

View from Blackpool Promenade as smoke rises over Central Station after an air crash 27th August 1941 The aircraft involved were a Bolton Paul Defiant from 256 Sqdn with a New Zealand crew and a Blackburn Botha from No.3 School of General Reconnaissance Coastal Command. | National World

Photo Sales
This picture is of an Irish club charter flight from Blackpool to Dublin for the all Ireland Gaelic football final in 1958.

2. Football final...

This picture is of an Irish club charter flight from Blackpool to Dublin for the all Ireland Gaelic football final in 1958. | National World

Photo Sales
A 1902 Tower-top view showing the position of the Foudroyant 's anchor at the start of the widened section of North Pier

3. Anchored...

A 1902 Tower-top view showing the position of the Foudroyant 's anchor at the start of the widened section of North Pier | National World

Photo Sales
The Foudroyant 's anchor was displayed on North Pier, Blackpool, throughout the 1902 season, when this picture was taken.

4. On view...

The Foudroyant 's anchor was displayed on North Pier, Blackpool, throughout the 1902 season, when this picture was taken. | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Central Fire Station, Albert Road which opened 100 Years ago this week, pictured in 1930

5. Old station...

Blackpool Central Fire Station, Albert Road which opened 100 Years ago this week, pictured in 1930 | National World

Photo Sales
North Station platform in 1973

6. All aboard...

North Station platform in 1973 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Pleasure BeachNostalgiaHotelsPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice