31 astonishing historic Blackpool pictures which show sights filled with nostalgia from the 1950s and 1960s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Dec 2024, 07:00 GMT

These reflective pictures were captured in the 1950s and 1960s.

It was a vibrant time for our resort which epitomised the essence of the British seaside culture.

Families flocked to the sands in the shadows of Blackpool Tower, relishing in the holiday atmosphere of arcades, the piers, fish and chips and unforgettable summer moments by the sea. These pictures take you right back...

In case you missed them: 37 atmospheric Blackpool pictures in the 1980s from the Golden Mile to town centre classics

31 striking Blackpool scenes of long lost shops down the decades

13 historical Blackpool buildings once treasured but now lost to the landscape

Crowded beach in the 60s

1. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

Crowded beach in the 60s | National World

Photo Sales
The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach, 1950s

2. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach, 1950s | National World

Photo Sales
Man standing looking out over the beach in front of Blackpool Tower next to two large boats supported on carriages, 1950 (Photo by The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images)

3. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

Man standing looking out over the beach in front of Blackpool Tower next to two large boats supported on carriages, 1950 (Photo by The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images) | National World

Photo Sales
Queuing up for a tattoo on the Golden Mile in the 1960s

4. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

Queuing up for a tattoo on the Golden Mile in the 1960s | National World

Photo Sales
The Starr Gate Private Hotel at the junction of New South Promenade and Freemantle Avenue

5. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

The Starr Gate Private Hotel at the junction of New South Promenade and Freemantle Avenue | National World

Photo Sales
The Missfits in 1966 in Blackpool. From left: Pat Allsopp, Liz Hall, Janet Bailey and Carol Smith

6. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

The Missfits in 1966 in Blackpool. From left: Pat Allsopp, Liz Hall, Janet Bailey and Carol Smith | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgiaBlackpool TowerSeaside
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice