23 archaic photos of Blackpool streets and buildings as they were in the distant past

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 12:07 BST

Blackpool has a rich heritage of fascinating buildings, from famous landmarks to fine examples of Art Deco.

We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic ones from their very earliest days - pictures of historical importance

1. Blackpool's earliest buildings and structures

This was originally the Borough Theatre in 1872. It re-opened as Bannister's Bazaar and - as in this picture - Feldman's Theatre before its last guise as the Queens. It was finally demolished in the early 1970s to make way for the former C&A store | National World

2. Blackpool's early buildings and structures

The Great Wheel 1890-1910. A view across the rooftops towards the Great Wheel beside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. The wheel was erected at the end of the 19th century on the corner of Adelaide Street and Coronation Street | Heritage Images/Getty Images

3. Blackpool's earliest buildings and structures

Regent Cinema is one of Blackpool's most well-known buildings. It has a chequered past and was first opened in 1921. The Regent Cinema boasted 1092 seats and a retractable roof. It proved to be a popular cinema for decades before it was used for bingo during the week in 1969. It is now an independent cinema | National World

4. Blackpool's earliest and oldest buildings

A police officer directing traffic near Blackpool North railway station, Blackpool, UK, 8th November 1968 | Getty Images

5. Blackpool's earliest and oldest buildings

The windmill which used to stand at the south end of Blackpool. This was in 1950 | Getty Images

6. Blackpool's oldest and earliest buildings

A rare picture of crowds gathering outside a Katzenjammer Castle funhouse situated at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Did anyone know this existed? | Getty Images

