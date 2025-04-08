We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic ones from their very earliest days - pictures of historical importance
The Great Wheel 1890-1910. A view across the rooftops towards the Great Wheel beside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. The wheel was erected at the end of the 19th century on the corner of Adelaide Street and Coronation Street | Heritage Images/Getty Images
Regent Cinema is one of Blackpool's most well-known buildings. It has a chequered past and was first opened in 1921. The Regent Cinema boasted 1092 seats and a retractable roof. It proved to be a popular cinema for decades before it was used for bingo during the week in 1969. It is now an independent cinema | National World
A police officer directing traffic near Blackpool North railway station, Blackpool, UK, 8th November 1968 | Getty Images
The windmill which used to stand at the south end of Blackpool. This was in 1950 | Getty Images
A rare picture of crowds gathering outside a Katzenjammer Castle funhouse situated at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Did anyone know this existed? | Getty Images
Blackpool market with the Tower in the background | Getty Images
