23 cherished Blackpool boozers we've loved and lost through the years

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:31 BST

Pub numbers have dwindled in the last decade and they are still falling at a rate of around 50 a month, nationally.

And here in the North West, we have lost 46 pubs, the most of any region, during the first half of 2024.

Blackpool used to enjoy a pub on almost every corner but not anymore. Can you remember some of these favourite boozers? They are the ones Blackpool people crawled through on good nights out. They are bound to stir the memories.

The Royal Oak in Lytham Road

1. Lost Pubs

The Royal Oak in Lytham Road | National World

Gillespies on Topping Street

2. Lost Pubs

Gillespies on Topping Street | National World

Hole in One Pub on the South Park estate in Lytham sadly closed down in 2015. It was recently demolished

3. Lost Pubs

Hole in One Pub on the South Park estate in Lytham sadly closed down in 2015. It was recently demolished | National World

Burn Naze, Thornton

4. Lost Pubs

Burn Naze, Thornton | National World

Flashmans

5. Lost Pubs

Flashmans | National World

The Windmill in Layton

6. Lost Pubs

The Windmill in Layton | National World

