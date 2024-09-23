And here in the North West, we have lost 46 pubs, the most of any region, during the first half of 2024.
Blackpool used to enjoy a pub on almost every corner but not anymore. Can you remember some of these favourite boozers? They are the ones Blackpool people crawled through on good nights out. They are bound to stir the memories.
1. Lost Pubs
The Royal Oak in Lytham Road | National World
2. Lost Pubs
Gillespies on Topping Street | National World
3. Lost Pubs
Hole in One Pub on the South Park estate in Lytham sadly closed down in 2015. It was recently demolished | National World
4. Lost Pubs
Burn Naze, Thornton | National World
5. Lost Pubs
Flashmans | National World
6. Lost Pubs
The Windmill in Layton | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.