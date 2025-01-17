21 of the best retro TV shows Lancashire people watched after school including Grange Hill

We asked you which TV show you watched when you came home after school and it certainly brought the memories flooding back!

From the earlier TV days of the Flowerpot Men and Little House on the Prairie to the days of classic Grange Hill, Jamie and the Magic Torch and Button Moon, your memories were so amazing to read through. We have narrowed down some of the most popular choices. The full thread can be found here on our Facebook page.

Newsround with John Craven

1. Newsround

Newsround with John Craven | submit

A firm 70s and 80s favourite - Jamie and the Magic Torch

2. Jamie and the Magic Torch

A firm 70s and 80s favourite - Jamie and the Magic Torch | submit

Grange Hill - an iconic part of our TV watching past. This was 1983 -the memories!

3. Grange Hill

Grange Hill - an iconic part of our TV watching past. This was 1983 -the memories! | submit

A marionette pilot in uniform steers a vehicle in a still from the television science fiction series, 'Thunderbirds,' circa 1965

4. Thunderbirds

A marionette pilot in uniform steers a vehicle in a still from the television science fiction series, 'Thunderbirds,' circa 1965 | Getty Images

Undated photo from classic children's show Rainbow. Pictured: (l-r) Geroge, Geoffrey Hayes, Zippy, and Bungle

5. Rainbow

Undated photo from classic children's show Rainbow. Pictured: (l-r) Geroge, Geoffrey Hayes, Zippy, and Bungle | PA

Singer Elizabeth Welch reading her script with two young prize winners, Christina Jackson (left) and Naomi Whitelaw, on the set of the children's television show 'Jackanory', October 10th 1968

6. Jackanory

Singer Elizabeth Welch reading her script with two young prize winners, Christina Jackson (left) and Naomi Whitelaw, on the set of the children's television show 'Jackanory', October 10th 1968 | Getty Images

