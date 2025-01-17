From the earlier TV days of the Flowerpot Men and Little House on the Prairie to the days of classic Grange Hill, Jamie and the Magic Torch and Button Moon, your memories were so amazing to read through. We have narrowed down some of the most popular choices. The full thread can be found here on our Facebook page.
1. Newsround
Newsround with John Craven | submit
2. Jamie and the Magic Torch
A firm 70s and 80s favourite - Jamie and the Magic Torch | submit
3. Grange Hill
Grange Hill - an iconic part of our TV watching past. This was 1983 -the memories! | submit
4. Thunderbirds
A marionette pilot in uniform steers a vehicle in a still from the television science fiction series, 'Thunderbirds,' circa 1965 | Getty Images
5. Rainbow
Undated photo from classic children's show Rainbow. Pictured: (l-r) Geroge, Geoffrey Hayes, Zippy, and Bungle | PA
6. Jackanory
Singer Elizabeth Welch reading her script with two young prize winners, Christina Jackson (left) and Naomi Whitelaw, on the set of the children's television show 'Jackanory', October 10th 1968 | Getty Images
