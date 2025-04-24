They are all town centre images with a couple of surprises thrown in which are slightly out of the central district, but you will recognise them.
The photos take us on a journey to the shops of the day, the redevelopment of buildings and streets how we once knew them.
Some have changed beyond recognition. We still have a great town centre and much has been done to improve it with more to come. But delving into the past takes us back to familiar times...
1. Blackpool, 1980s
Coronation Street | National World
2. Blackpool, 1980s
Work underway at the Houndshill Shopping Centre | National World
3. Blackpool, 1980s
This was taken from the roof of the Clifton Hotel and shows Talbot Square | National World
4. Blackpool 1980s
Caves Corner in Queen Street. This was after a partial collapse of a roof | National World
5. Blackpool, 1980s
Bank Hey Street with Lewis's to the left | National World
6. Blackpool, 1980s
Binns in Bank Hey Street | National World
