21 mind-blowing retro restaurant pictures in Blackpool which throwback to the 80s and 90s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Aug 2024, 14:08 BST

With its tourism firmly on the map, Blackpool has its fair share of restaurants to choose from.

Some of these are still going strong whilst others were once loved but lost as the years rolled by. These photos are sure to bring back memories from nights out with mates, celebrations and first dates. There are a couple of takeaways thrown in and a popular cafe too. Can you remember these eating establishments when they looked like this back in the day?

The Peppermill in Birley Street, still going strong. This was in June 1986

1. Restaurants, 80s and 90s

The Peppermill in Birley Street, still going strong. This was in June 1986 | National World

La Piazza, in Red Bank Road back in the 1990s.

2. National World

La Piazza, in Red Bank Road back in the 1990s. | Restaurants of the 1990s

The interior of the German Stocks Restaurant in Poulton, 1985

3. Restaurants of the 1990s

The interior of the German Stocks Restaurant in Poulton, 1985 | National World

Da Vinci's was in King Street. Issa Shanab and daughter Sara are pictured outside in 1982

4. Restaurants of the 80s and 90s

Da Vinci's was in King Street. Issa Shanab and daughter Sara are pictured outside in 1982 | National World

West Coast Rock Cafe

West Coast Rock Cafe

West Coast Rock Cafe | National World

Coasters on the Pleasure Beach's Ocean Boulevard in 1991. Looks like it was a hot one...

6. Restaurants of the 80s and 90s

Coasters on the Pleasure Beach's Ocean Boulevard in 1991. Looks like it was a hot one... | National World

