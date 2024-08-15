Some of these are still going strong whilst others were once loved but lost as the years rolled by. These photos are sure to bring back memories from nights out with mates, celebrations and first dates. There are a couple of takeaways thrown in and a popular cafe too. Can you remember these eating establishments when they looked like this back in the day?
1. Restaurants, 80s and 90s
The Peppermill in Birley Street, still going strong. This was in June 1986 | National World
2. National World
La Piazza, in Red Bank Road back in the 1990s. | Restaurants of the 1990s
3. Restaurants of the 1990s
The interior of the German Stocks Restaurant in Poulton, 1985 | National World
4. Restaurants of the 80s and 90s
Da Vinci's was in King Street. Issa Shanab and daughter Sara are pictured outside in 1982 | National World
5. Restaurants of the 80s and 90s
West Coast Rock Cafe | National World
6. Restaurants of the 80s and 90s
Coasters on the Pleasure Beach's Ocean Boulevard in 1991. Looks like it was a hot one... | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.