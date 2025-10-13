They reflect Layton Primary School, kids, teachers and classrooms from that era. Do you recognise anyone?
Nathan Kirk, Bethanie Drake, Tielah Ashford and Billy Hindle. | National World
Pupils from Layton Primary school, Blackpool deliver their books for schools tokens to the Gazette office(left to right) Danielle Seddon 8, Hannah Fleetwood 7, Michael Fleetwood 11, Daniel Birkett 6. | National World
Layton Community Bobby - PC John Crystal, with colleagues from the Lancs Constabulary Mounted Division -PC Phil Walsh and WPC Cath Grice , during their visit to Layton County Primary School, Blackpool | National World
Lollipop lady Margaret Brown is retiring after 35 years of helping Layton Primary School pupils across the road.
Queueing up to hand over their presents are L-R: Rebecca Blayney, Lucy Hugill, Matthew Watson, Rebecca Staff, Abigail and Maisie Cross (Margaret's grandchildren) | National World
Father Christmas at Layton Primary | National World
Winners of the Blackpool and District primary school's 7-a-side knockout football competition. Layton Primary school. L-R Joe Goodman, Michael Lyons, Mathew Kay, Kieron Hadley, Sam McDonald, B.J. Robinson , Jason Jewitt, Gregory Bird, Paul Simpson and Nick Banting | National World