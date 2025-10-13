21 memorable photos taking you back to primary school life in Blackpool in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:57 BST

These brilliant pictures capture primary school life in the 90s and 00s.

They reflect Layton Primary School, kids, teachers and classrooms from that era. Do you recognise anyone?

Nathan Kirk, Bethanie Drake, Tielah Ashford and Billy Hindle.

1. Layton Primary School memories

Nathan Kirk, Bethanie Drake, Tielah Ashford and Billy Hindle. | National World

Pupils from Layton Primary school, Blackpool deliver their books for schools tokens to the Gazette office(left to right) Danielle Seddon 8, Hannah Fleetwood 7, Michael Fleetwood 11, Daniel Birkett 6.

2. Layton Primary School memories

Pupils from Layton Primary school, Blackpool deliver their books for schools tokens to the Gazette office(left to right) Danielle Seddon 8, Hannah Fleetwood 7, Michael Fleetwood 11, Daniel Birkett 6. | National World

Layton Community Bobby - PC John Crystal, with colleagues from the Lancs Constabulary Mounted Division -PC Phil Walsh and WPC Cath Grice , during their visit to Layton County Primary School, Blackpool

3. Layton Primary School memories

Layton Community Bobby - PC John Crystal, with colleagues from the Lancs Constabulary Mounted Division -PC Phil Walsh and WPC Cath Grice , during their visit to Layton County Primary School, Blackpool | National World

Lollipop lady Margaret Brown is retiring after 35 years of helping Layton Primary School pupils across the road. Queueing up to hand over their presents are L-R: Rebecca Blayney, Lucy Hugill, Matthew Watson, Rebecca Staff, Abigail and Maisie Cross (Margaret's grandchildren)

4. Layton Primary School memories

Lollipop lady Margaret Brown is retiring after 35 years of helping Layton Primary School pupils across the road. Queueing up to hand over their presents are L-R: Rebecca Blayney, Lucy Hugill, Matthew Watson, Rebecca Staff, Abigail and Maisie Cross (Margaret's grandchildren) | National World

Father Christmas at Layton Primary

5. Layton Primary School memories

Father Christmas at Layton Primary | National World

Winners of the Blackpool and District primary school's 7-a-side knockout football competition. Layton Primary school. L-R Joe Goodman, Michael Lyons, Mathew Kay, Kieron Hadley, Sam McDonald, B.J. Robinson , Jason Jewitt, Gregory Bird, Paul Simpson and Nick Banting

6. Layton Primary School

Winners of the Blackpool and District primary school's 7-a-side knockout football competition. Layton Primary school. L-R Joe Goodman, Michael Lyons, Mathew Kay, Kieron Hadley, Sam McDonald, B.J. Robinson , Jason Jewitt, Gregory Bird, Paul Simpson and Nick Banting | National World

