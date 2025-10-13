6 . Blackpool 1970-1975

The Ice Drome on Blackpool's Pleasure Beach has seen more conventional entertainment than the religious pageant "Yesterday Today and Forever" - which was a dinstinctly new look at an old topic, bringing the Bible right up to date. Mark Lydall, of Wesham, and Diane Walker, of Kirkham, were a youthful Adam and Eve, and 480 more youngsters from the Fylde area were also involved in the ambitious production, as well as 150 singers and musicians from secular and church choirs