They throwback to a very different era, 50 odd years ago. People, streets, places and buildings... they’re all there.
Queen of the Blackpool Lights Pauline Davies, chosen by these Illuminations workers in 1975.
l-r Graham Ogden, George Danier, Ted Bentley, Pauline Davies, Albert Borrowdale and Bert Dilworth.
Ambulance in Blackpool 1973
Staff at Tussauds Waxworks in Blackpool melt down the head of George Best after the footballing star announced his departure from English football. The wax was used to create the head of Kevin Keegan, 1973
The Evening Gazette building, Victoria Street, Blackpool in 1972
The Norbreck Castle Hotel, Blackpool, pictured in April 1971
The Ice Drome on Blackpool's Pleasure Beach has seen more conventional entertainment than the religious pageant "Yesterday Today and Forever" - which was a dinstinctly new look at an old topic, bringing the Bible right up to date. Mark Lydall, of Wesham, and Diane Walker, of Kirkham, were a youthful Adam and Eve, and 480 more youngsters from the Fylde area were also involved in the ambitious production, as well as 150 singers and musicians from secular and church choirs