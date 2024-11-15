21 familiar scenes of Blackpool restaurants and cafes which were popular in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Nov 2024, 13:20 GMT

With its tourism firmly on the map, Blackpool has its fair share of restaurants to choose from.

Some of these are still going strong whilst others were once loved but lost as the years rolled by. The photos are sure to bring back memories from nights out with mates, celebrations and first dates.

ICYMI: Growing up in Blackpool in the 80s: 28 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in Blackpool, 1980s

25 of the best Blackpool retro photos taken between 1985 and 1987

31 extraordinary images of Blackpool school life through the years, some going back decades

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Lagoonda was a sun-soaked full of flavour Caribbean restaurant in Queen Street. This photo was taken in 1989

1. Restaurants 80s and 90s

Lagoonda was a sun-soaked full of flavour Caribbean restaurant in Queen Street. This photo was taken in 1989 | National World

Photo Sales
Lobster Pot in Market Street, 1981. This was taken when a window had been broken - check the witty sign

2. Restaurants, 80s and 90s

Lobster Pot in Market Street, 1981. This was taken when a window had been broken - check the witty sign | National World

Photo Sales
The Peppermill in Birley Street, still going strong. This was in June 1986

3. Restaurants, 80s and 90s

The Peppermill in Birley Street, still going strong. This was in June 1986 | National World

Photo Sales
La Piazza, in Red Bank Road back in the 1990s.

4. National World

La Piazza, in Red Bank Road back in the 1990s. | Restaurants of the 1990s

Photo Sales
The interior of the German Stocks Restaurant in Poulton, 1985

5. Restaurants of the 1990s

The interior of the German Stocks Restaurant in Poulton, 1985 | National World

Photo Sales
Da Vinci's was in King Street. Issa Shanab and daughter Sara are pictured outside in 1982

6. Restaurants of the 80s and 90s

Da Vinci's was in King Street. Issa Shanab and daughter Sara are pictured outside in 1982 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice