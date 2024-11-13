Growing up in Blackpool in the 80s: 28 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in Blackpool, 1980s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:22 GMT

Growing up in the 1980s was full of change.

Kids spent hours riding BMX bikes, skateboarding or playing games like tig (or tag) in the streets, The music was electric, with cassette tapes and boom boxes blasting Madonna and Michael Jackson. The movies of the decade were ET, The Goonies and Back to the Future - they became instant classics. Video games were a big part of childhoos with arcades and consoles and as the Internet hadn’t happened, kids socialised face-to-face. In Blackpool it was the time of the Sandcastle, BMX tracks, King King at the Tower and so much more. The photos from the decade are bound to bring the memories flooding back.

The Icedrome at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. This was 1984

1. Growing up in Blackpool, 80s

The Icedrome at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. This was 1984 | National World

North Pier Birdman Competition in 1987. The first hang-glider entry drops like a stone and is quickly rescued by Blackpool Sub-Aqua Club

2. Growing up in Blackpool, 80s

North Pier Birdman Competition in 1987. The first hang-glider entry drops like a stone and is quickly rescued by Blackpool Sub-Aqua Club | National World

For those in Fleetwood - RoRo pictured in February 1986

3. Growing up in Blackpool, 80s

For those in Fleetwood - RoRo pictured in February 1986 | National World

The Palace Nightclub

4. Growing up in Blackpool, 80s

The Palace Nightclub | National World

The Stone Roses Empress Ballromom Blackpool August 12 1989

5. Growing up in Blackpool, 80s

The Stone Roses Empress Ballromom Blackpool August 12 1989 | Submit

Playing Out Run in a Blackpool arcade. The days of Pac Man,

6. Growing up in Blackpool, 80s

Playing Out Run in a Blackpool arcade. The days of Pac Man, | National World

News you can trust since 1873
