The Wheatsheaf was a typical street corner pub, full of regulars putting the world to rights

It suffered a fire and was closed in 2004. Its memories are now buried deep underneath the foundations of Sainsburys but it was one of those places which remains in the hearts of those who drank there. One reader commented on Facebook “I used to go in the Wheatsheaf. Apparently you were barred once you reached eighteen!”

The Wheatsheaf Hotel on Talbot Road declared itself the first Kosovan Embassy, after regulars travelled to the region with a company building army camps. Pictured under the Kosovan flag are L-R: pub landlord and Kosovan 'Ambassador' Barrie Eastwood, and 'envoys' Ian Bootham and Syd Marshall. PIC BY ROB LOCK

The Wheatsheaf Hotel on Talbot Road declared itself the first Kosovan Embassy, after regulars travelled to the region with a company building army camps. Pictured under the Kosovan flag are L-R: pub landlord and Kosovan 'Ambassador' Barrie Eastwood, and 'envoys' Ian Bootham and Syd Marshall. PIC BY ROB LOCK | National World

Wheatsheaf bar staff, from left, Roger Annesly, Paddy McPhee and Matthew Eastwood.

Wheatsheaf bar staff, from left, Roger Annesly, Paddy McPhee and Matthew Eastwood. | National World

The Wheatsheaf won a new quality award as an ' Acclaimed Purveyor' of Theakston's legendary Old Peculier: Barry Eastwood, licensee (left) and Louis Veitch, bar manager.

The Wheatsheaf won a new quality award as an ' Acclaimed Purveyor' of Theakston's legendary Old Peculier: Barry Eastwood, licensee (left) and Louis Veitch, bar manager. | National World

Landlord and landlady Barry Eastwood and Diane Eastwood of the Wheatsheaf

Landlord and landlady Barry Eastwood and Diane Eastwood of the Wheatsheaf | National World

Gemma Gorton is serenaded by duo "Addictions" - Bobby Turner (left) and Carl Taylor

Gemma Gorton is serenaded by duo "Addictions" - Bobby Turner (left) and Carl Taylor | National World

Wheatsheaf party night Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar.

Wheatsheaf party night Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar. | National World

